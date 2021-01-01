Performance
 

Fire up your Application Performance

Blackfire empowers all developers and IT/Ops to continuously verify and improve their app’s
performance, throughout its lifecycle, by getting the right information at the right moment.

Supported languages:

53% of users abandon a website that takes more than 3 seconds to load.

Performance Testing

Blackfire.io helps you make sure you never let your app’s load times frustrate a user.

You can thoroughly test your code according to your business logic.

Improve your app performance at each step of its lifecycle.

Performance Management Automation

Automate testing and improve your app’s performance continuously, in all environments.

Integrate performance management seamlessly in your existing workflows and tools.

Your code is the first thing you should be looking at.

Performance Profiling

Gather detailed performance metrics from your code’s execution, and visualize them in Blackfire.io interactive call graphs.

Find bottlenecks in the blink of an eye and check the impact of your changes by comparing iterations in development, staging, and production servers.

Learn best practices from experts.

Performance Recommendations

Blackfire Recommendations provide best practices teams can learn from our performance experts.

Integrated into any profiling or performance testing session, recommendations are prompted according to your framework and the environment you are profiling (development, test/staging, production). Fully documented, they tell your team what to improve at first and teach them how to avoid performance bottlenecks.

There’s a Blackfire Edition for any need